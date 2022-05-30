The true cost of linked lists

Linked lists are often overused in introductory algorithmics courses, due to a heavy focus on theorical complexities. Unfortunatly, in practice, computers are complex beasts. They don’t execute instructions sequentially with the same cost . This means that a data structure with faster theorical complexities does not necessarily translate to a more efficient data structure in practice.

In this article I’ll illutrate this by comparing the real performances of linked lists versus a contiguous vector, and I’ll show that even in some use cases where the list seems to be favored the vector is still a better choice. Of course, this doesn’t mean you should never use a linked list, but that you should be aware of its practical limitations and more informed when making the decision to use it or not.

Although linked lists are not specific to a particular language, the following article we’ll focus on C++ STL’s list vs. C++ STL’s vector .

All the examples and measurements were ran on the following platform:

Ubuntu 20.04 (Linux 5.13.0-44-generic).

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-9300H CPU @ 2.40GHz

C++ 14

Clang 12

We’ll also use google’s benchmark to make the measurements.

Finding (the last) element

Let’s start with a simple scenario: Finding an element in our data structure. We’ll focus on the worst case, when the element is at the end of the container.

The theorical complexities are:

For list: O(n)

For vector: O(n)

You may expect the measurement to give us a similar value.

We’ll measure using the following code:

#include <benchmark/benchmark.h> #include <list> using namespace std ; static void BM_ListFind ( benchmark :: State & state ) { for ( auto _ : state ) { state . PauseTiming (); list < int > l , tmp_list ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < state . range ( 0 ); i ++ ) { l . push_back ( 0 ); // This is used to have a more realistic benchmark, where you don't insert all your elements at once for ( int j = 0 ; j < 10 ; j ++ ) tmp_list . push_back ( j ); } l . push_back ( 1 ); state . ResumeTiming (); find ( l . begin (), l . end (), 1 ); } } static void BM_VectorFind ( benchmark :: State & state ) { for ( auto _ : state ) { state . PauseTiming (); vector < int > v ( state . range ( 0 ), 0 ); v . push_back ( 1 ); state . ResumeTiming (); find ( v . begin (), v . end (), 1 ); } } BENCHMARK ( BM_ListFind ) -> Range ( 8 , 8 << 10 ); BENCHMARK ( BM_VectorFind ) -> Range ( 8 , 8 << 10 ); BENCHMARK_MAIN ();

This gives us the following results:

2022-05-31T19:16:37+02:00 Running ./a.out Run on ( 8 X 4100 MHz CPU s ) CPU Caches: L1 Data 32 KiB ( x4 ) L1 Instruction 32 KiB ( x4 ) L2 Unified 256 KiB ( x4 ) L3 Unified 8192 KiB ( x1 ) Load Average: 2.40, 1.62, 1.40 *** WARNING *** CPU scaling is enabled, the benchmark real time measurements may be noisy and will incur extra overhead. ------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark Time CPU Iterations ------------------------------------------------------------- BM_ListFind/8 2824 ns 2825 ns 247103 BM_ListFind/64 18212 ns 18206 ns 38773 BM_ListFind/512 153438 ns 153420 ns 4528 BM_ListFind/4096 1618680 ns 1618639 ns 446 BM_ListFind/8192 3758778 ns 3758624 ns 204 BM_VectorFind/8 573 ns 575 ns 1210734 BM_VectorFind/64 876 ns 877 ns 803397 BM_VectorFind/512 3224 ns 3227 ns 214354 BM_VectorFind/4096 21782 ns 21772 ns 32395 BM_VectorFind/8192 43581 ns 43578 ns 16272

Surprisingly enough, the vector version is almost 90 times faster than the list version for 8K.

How can we explain this big difference?

Let me introduce spatial locality and cache.

Caches and locality

When you run a program (like our benchmarking example), you usually communicate (a lot) with the main memory. Although computers CPUs speed has improved a lot in the recent years, memory latencies did not. A typical memory access has a 100 ns latency . To improve overall performances, all modern CPUs now have multiple levels of caches. The cache is a blazingly fast, but very small, memory. On intel’s cpus you usually have 3 levels of cache (L1 -> L3), L1 being the fastest and smallest, and L3 (also commonly called LLC) being the slowest and biggest.

According to , the latencies are:

L1: 0.5 ns.

L2: 7 ns.

Main Memorry (DRAM): 100 ns.

To show the cache’s size for your computer, you can use:

$ lscpu | grep "cache:" L1d cache: 128 KiB L1i cache: 128 KiB L2 cache: 1 MiB L3 cache: 8 MiB

You can see that I have two types of L1 cache: L1d for data and L1i for instructions.

The CPU will keep data based on locality. We have two types of locality: spatial and temporal.

Spatial locality: When you access an address in memory, you’ll probably need the content of the addresses closest to it.

Temporal locality: When you access an address in memory, you’ll probably need the same value in the near future.

But what does any of this have with our initial problem ?

Well the memory layout of the vector heavily benefit from the spatial locality, this is what happens in our benchmarking example:

We Retrieve the first element value from memory (cost ~100 ns).

The CPU expects us to use the near addresses’ contents, he’ll then retrieve a whole cache line from memory (64 bytes, or 16 ints on my computer).

The next iteration, we try to access the content of the second element, since the values are contiguous in memory the value is in cache (cost ~7ns).

For the linked list, things are a little different:

We Retrieve the first element content from memory (cost ~100 ns).

The CPU expects us to use the near addresses’ contents, he’ll then retrieve a whole cache line from memory (again 64 bytes).

Then we fetch the next pointer, the next address is not necessarily the one next to the last one (cost 7ns to 100ns, in practice probably 100ns).

This is why I added the tmp_list , inserting all the elements at once will just put all the elements next to each other, which is not a realistic scenario.

When the CPU has to fetch from main memory instead of the cache, we say that the CPU did a cache miss.

Counting cache misses

We can count the number of cache misses using jevents from pmu_tools .

I’ll explain in a future article how the PMU/PMC works. For now you just need to understand that the CPU has a bunch of “counters” that we can use to count specific events, in our case the cache misses event.

We can use the following code:

#include <rdpmc.h> #include <linux/perf_event.h> static void BM_ListFind ( benchmark :: State & state ) { struct rdpmc_ctx ctx ; rdpmc_open ( PERF_COUNT_HW_CACHE_MISSES , & ctx ); unsigned long long start , end ; unsigned long long total = 0 ; for ( auto _ : state ) { // We initialise our list here with a the 0 elements and one last 1. start = rdpmc_read ( & ctx ); find ( l . begin (), l . end (), 1 ); end = rdpmc_read ( & ctx ); total += end - start ; } // We can use google benchmark counters to have a nice reporting at the end state . counters [ "# cache misses" ] = total / ( double ) state . iterations (); rdpmc_close ( & ctx ); }

------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark Time Iterations # cache misses ------------------------------------------------------------- BM_ListFind/8 3029 ns 242975 0.0562321 BM_ListFind/64 21968 ns 34644 2.45855 BM_ListFind/512 172679 ns 4051 14.7554 BM_ListFind/4096 1751986 ns 356 796.604 BM_ListFind/8192 3430648 ns 202 1.69684k BM_VectorFind/8 624 ns 1103030 6.54833m BM_VectorFind/64 925 ns 754477 9.99765m BM_VectorFind/512 3385 ns 210652 0.0321431 BM_VectorFind/4096 22554 ns 30999 0.662796 BM_VectorFind/8192 45021 ns 15576 1.29173

You may find it odd that we have less than one cache miss for some rows, I mean we should at least need to access DRAM once right ? This is due google benchmarks running multiple iterations, first iteration will put the data in cache (precisly L2 and L3 that are big enough to keep it) and latter iterations will just use those low level caches. We can remove this effect by increasing the number of elements inserted in tmp_list .

As you can see for 8K we make, in average 941 cache misses.

A linked list on contiguous memorry

We can now remove the tmp_list to have a linked list on contiguous memory, although in practice you’ll rarely use a list for a similar use case:

#include <benchmark/benchmark.h> #include <list> using namespace std ; static void BM_ListFind ( benchmark :: State & state ) { for ( auto _ : state ) { state . PauseTiming (); list < int > l ( state . range ( 0 ), 0 ); l . push_back ( 1 ); state . ResumeTiming (); find ( l . begin (), l . end (), 1 ); } } static void BM_VectorFind ( benchmark :: State & state ) { for ( auto _ : state ) { state . PauseTiming (); vector < int > v ( state . range ( 0 ), 0 ); v . push_back ( 1 ); state . ResumeTiming (); find ( v . begin (), v . end (), 1 ); } } BENCHMARK ( BM_ListFind ) -> Range ( 8 , 8 << 10 ); BENCHMARK ( BM_VectorFind ) -> Range ( 8 , 8 << 10 ); BENCHMARK_MAIN ();

2022-05-31T19:17:04+02:00 Running ./a.out Run on ( 8 X 4100 MHz CPU s ) CPU Caches: L1 Data 32 KiB ( x4 ) L1 Instruction 32 KiB ( x4 ) L2 Unified 256 KiB ( x4 ) L3 Unified 8192 KiB ( x1 ) Load Average: 2.83, 1.79, 1.46 *** WARNING *** CPU scaling is enabled, the benchmark real time measurements may be noisy and will incur extra overhead. ------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark Time CPU Iterations ------------------------------------------------------------- BM_ListFind/8 827 ns 828 ns 839339 BM_ListFind/64 2784 ns 2787 ns 252559 BM_ListFind/512 18073 ns 18073 ns 38276 BM_ListFind/4096 144158 ns 143987 ns 4808 BM_ListFind/8192 292014 ns 291886 ns 2421 BM_VectorFind/8 614 ns 615 ns 1119671 BM_VectorFind/64 918 ns 920 ns 735972 BM_VectorFind/512 3253 ns 3255 ns 214164 BM_VectorFind/4096 23021 ns 23015 ns 32041 BM_VectorFind/8192 44067 ns 44072 ns 16161

The vector version is only 7 times faster.

The remaining difference can be explained by the size of the list node (32 bytes), a cache line can only hold 2 nodes while it can hold 16 integers.

We can count the number of cache misses:

-------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark Time Iterations # cache misses -------------------------------------------------------------- BM_ListFind/8 869 ns 813883 0.0198431 BM_ListFind/64 2934 ns 236903 0.146575 BM_ListFind/512 19266 ns 37231 2.06008 BM_ListFind/4096 153910 ns 4617 70.506 BM_ListFind/8192 310404 ns 2273 202.148 BM_VectorFind/8 619 ns 1054643 0.0176287 BM_VectorFind/64 936 ns 732034 0.0277105 BM_VectorFind/512 3401 ns 207771 0.0983631 BM_VectorFind/4096 23231 ns 30661 1.17905 BM_VectorFind/8192 45480 ns 15304 3.28679

We can see that the number of cache misses has greatly decreased.

There is also the factor that by constructing the list once, we only do one malloc, instead of n mallocs which is also a major drawback of using a list instead of vector.

What about inserting in the middle of the list ?

We measured the performance differences in the use case where both data structures have the same theoretical complexity, but what about when the list is supposed to clearly win ? Let see what happens if we try to insert in the middle of the data structure.

We can measure using the following code:

#include <benchmark/benchmark.h> #include <list> using namespace std ; static void BM_ListInsert ( benchmark :: State & state ) { for ( auto _ : state ) { state . PauseTiming (); list < int > l ( state . range ( 0 ), 0 ); state . ResumeTiming (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < state . range ( 1 ); i ++ ){ auto sec_it = l . begin (); sec_it ++ ; l . insert ( sec_it , 1 ); } } } static void BM_VectorInsert ( benchmark :: State & state ) { for ( auto _ : state ) { state . PauseTiming (); vector < int > v ( state . range ( 0 ), 0 ); state . ResumeTiming (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < state . range ( 1 ); i ++ ) v . insert ( v . begin () + 1 , 1 ); } } BENCHMARK ( BM_ListInsert ) -> Ranges ({ { 8 , 8 << 10 }, { 8 , 8 << 10 } }); BENCHMARK ( BM_VectorInsert ) -> Ranges ({ { 8 , 8 << 10 }, { 8 , 8 << 10 } }); BENCHMARK_MAIN ();

The results (at this point I’m starting to think that plots would have been better):

-------------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark Time CPU Iterations -------------------------------------------------------------------- BM_ListInsert/8/8 1446 ns 1448 ns 484951 BM_ListInsert/64/8 2816 ns 2819 ns 248839 BM_ListInsert/512/8 13441 ns 13449 ns 51717 BM_ListInsert/4096/8 98892 ns 98894 ns 6984 BM_ListInsert/8192/8 197436 ns 197415 ns 3550 BM_ListInsert/8/64 6549 ns 6550 ns 106478 BM_ListInsert/64/64 7876 ns 7878 ns 88595 BM_ListInsert/512/64 18704 ns 18721 ns 37360 BM_ListInsert/4096/64 104789 ns 104791 ns 6711 BM_ListInsert/8192/64 209456 ns 209441 ns 3430 BM_ListInsert/8/512 46935 ns 46946 ns 14982 BM_ListInsert/64/512 48067 ns 48089 ns 14506 BM_ListInsert/512/512 61742 ns 61763 ns 11842 BM_ListInsert/4096/512 149032 ns 149036 ns 4802 BM_ListInsert/8192/512 253049 ns 253037 ns 2881 BM_ListInsert/8/4096 400709 ns 400703 ns 1874 BM_ListInsert/64/4096 375582 ns 375586 ns 1783 BM_ListInsert/512/4096 415123 ns 415109 ns 1704 BM_ListInsert/4096/4096 505394 ns 505322 ns 1477 BM_ListInsert/8192/4096 575418 ns 575379 ns 1134 BM_ListInsert/8/8192 816366 ns 816346 ns 856 BM_ListInsert/64/8192 758503 ns 758501 ns 842 BM_ListInsert/512/8192 771846 ns 771823 ns 891 BM_ListInsert/4096/8192 866835 ns 866779 ns 793 BM_ListInsert/8192/8192 973025 ns 972948 ns 718 BM_VectorInsert/8/8 1201 ns 1202 ns 577995 BM_VectorInsert/64/8 1247 ns 1249 ns 553982 BM_VectorInsert/512/8 1463 ns 1464 ns 476086 BM_VectorInsert/4096/8 2882 ns 2888 ns 242229 BM_VectorInsert/8192/8 4770 ns 4772 ns 147160 BM_VectorInsert/8/64 6142 ns 6144 ns 113078 BM_VectorInsert/64/64 5923 ns 5923 ns 117244 BM_VectorInsert/512/64 7290 ns 7290 ns 94952 BM_VectorInsert/4096/64 18229 ns 18238 ns 38540 BM_VectorInsert/8192/64 30272 ns 30273 ns 22990 BM_VectorInsert/8/512 48338 ns 48340 ns 14481 BM_VectorInsert/64/512 49249 ns 49250 ns 14209 BM_VectorInsert/512/512 59721 ns 59720 ns 11596 BM_VectorInsert/4096/512 149113 ns 149106 ns 4685 BM_VectorInsert/8192/512 253002 ns 252983 ns 2775 BM_VectorInsert/8/4096 735142 ns 735092 ns 950 BM_VectorInsert/64/4096 745214 ns 745173 ns 937 BM_VectorInsert/512/4096 835744 ns 835693 ns 835 BM_VectorInsert/4096/4096 1554628 ns 1554518 ns 451 BM_VectorInsert/8192/4096 2494333 ns 2494082 ns 281 BM_VectorInsert/8/8192 2290270 ns 2290135 ns 305 BM_VectorInsert/64/8192 2311752 ns 2311568 ns 302 BM_VectorInsert/512/8192 2496926 ns 2496692 ns 281 BM_VectorInsert/4096/8192 4074648 ns 4074257 ns 172 BM_VectorInsert/8192/8192 5907307 ns 5906365 ns 113

As you can see the vector is still faster on a lot of sizes, the list data structures only become faster when we start inserting 4k elements! Why? Well each time we insert we pay a malloc, and malloc can be really costly.

People tend to focus on the cost of moving the whole vector just to insert one element, but in practice (unless you’re doing it too often), the mallocs cost will still be greater.

Conclution

Should we then stop using linked lists? No, there are still use cases where list will outperform a vector (as we saw earlier if you have a lot of insertions), but the point of this article is to show that we need to be more careful and informed before committing to using it, and one single insert in the middle of the list doesn’t justify the cost. It’s important to measure and to understand that theoretical model may not take into consideration things like cache costs and mallocs costs.

The same reasoning can be used on other data structures as well, like trees (std::map and std::set are usually implemented using a red black tree).